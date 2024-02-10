How will the Braves and Dodgers fare this year?

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves had tremendous 2023 MLB seasons that crashed and burned in the postseason shockingly early. The Braves won yet another NL East title before once again falling flat on their faces against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, while the Dodgers enjoyed another dominant campaign before shockingly getting swept against the Arizona Diamondbacks, looking absolutely listless most of the time.

Despite those shortcomings, those teams are still the betting favorites to be number one and number two in the NL in the upcoming 2024 MLB season, which is slated to start training camp later this month.

However, it seems that not everyone is in complete agreement on who has the stronger squad. Popular sports projection site Fangraphs has the Braves slated at 98.4 wins and the Dodgers at 93.6 wins, while PECOTA projects the Braves to finish with 100.7 wins, and the Dodgers with 102 even.

It's safe to say that regardless of how many wins they are able to compile in the regular season, both Braves fans and Dodgers fans won't be able to rest easy once the postseason rolls around, even if they are massive favorites over whoever they are matched up with in the first round. In fact, so abysmal was the performance of both Atlanta and Los Angeles in this past postseason that there were calls to eliminate the break between the Wild Card round, which neither team had to participate in, and the NLDS, as some fans blamed rust on the teams' ineptitude.

In any case, as previously noted, spring training for both squads is just around the corner.