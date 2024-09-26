The Atlanta Braves are hoping to clinch a postseason spot. There is no question that Atlanta has not played up to their expectations, though. Part of that is due to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s injury absence, as he was ruled out for the season in May with a torn ACL. Acuna provided an update on his injury Thursday, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

“I think [I'm] going to be patient,” Acuna said. “We’re really going to focus on my hitting and fielding and anything I can do to help the team win. In regards to running and stealing those bases, I don’t know if I’ll be able to steal the 40 or 50 bags as easily. I think that’s still to be seen. But yeah, I just don’t know how that’s going to play out.”

Acuna also addressed his potential status for 2025 spring training.

“If I’m feeling good, everyone knows I’m going to want to play, I’m going to want to be out there. If I’m feeling good, that’s probably what we have. But at the end of the day, it’s dependent on how I’m feeling.”

Acuna is one of the best players in the sport when healthy. The Braves are a much better team when he is on the field. He won the National League MVP Award in 2023 after slashing .337/.416/.596/1.012. Acuna also hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases.

He can do just about anything on the field. Atlanta is hopeful that he will be able to return and stay healthy in 2025.

Braves trying to make 2024 World Series run despite Ronald Acuna Jr.'s absence

The Braves are looking to make a 2024 World Series run. However, first they need to reach the postseason. If the season were to end today, Atlanta would not have a spot in the postseason.

The Braves are one game back of the final National League Wild Card spot, trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres already clinched the top NL Wild Card position.

Atlanta needs to finish the 2024 campaign strong in order to book their ticket to the postseason. They also need at least one of the teams in front of them to lose. There is a chance that Atlanta could clinch the No. 2 Wild Card spot, or they may miss the postseason altogether. Their current situation has plenty of uncertainty.

The Braves will play the Kansas City Royals over the weekend in a three-game series. The Friday-Sunday series could determine whether or not Atlanta makes the postseason. If it doesn't however, the Braves will play two make-up games from previously postponed contests against the Mets on Monday.

A double-header to potentially determine teams' postseason status is far from ideal. It is the unfortunate result of the two previously postponed games, though. If Monday's double-header does end up deciding which teams reach the playoffs, it will lead to a thrilling day of baseball between the rival ball clubs.

The Braves, however, would love to clinch a postseason spot before Monday.