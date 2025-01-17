The Atlanta Braves claimed right-handed pitcher Amos Willingham off waivers from the Washington Nationals, the team announced on Friday. Atlanta also announced that they designated right-handed pitcher Allan Winans for assignment.

It has been a quiet offseason for the Braves overall. They lost Max Fried to the New York Yankees in MLB free agency and have not made many big additions. It is worth noting that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider are expected to return from injuries at some point in the 2025 season, which will feel like two All-Star additions for the ball club.

Nevertheless, it has been a fairly frustrating offseason for a Braves team that has World Series aspirations. Perhaps Willingham can prove to be a valuable under the radar pitcher for Atlanta in 2025.

Willingham, 26, has pitched in a total of 19 big league games. 18 of those games came in 2023, which was his first MLB campaign. Willingham proceeded to appear in only one big league game in 2024.

The right-handed pitcher had been in the Nationals' organization since 2019 before getting claimed by the Braves. He displayed signs of promise in the minor leagues but has yet to find success in MLB. The Nationals recently ended up making the decision to designate him for assignment, leading to the Braves claiming him off waivers.

Atlanta earned a World Series victory in 2021. They have been a consistent postseason contender in recent years. However, they are not among the favorites in the National League heading into 2025, with ball clubs such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies leading the way.

The Braves may be able to reestablish themselves as a legitimate contender if they can stay healthy, though. Another relevant note to consider is that Atlanta received a stellar effort from the bullpen during their 2021 World Series run. They would love to receive a similar effort during the upcoming campaign, and Willingham could potentially play a role in that plan.