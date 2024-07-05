At 47-38, the Atlanta Braves hold a 2.5 game lead over the competition for the top Wild Card spot in the National League. But as the Braves look to ensure their playoff spot stays locked up, Atlanta has turned to an old friend.

The Braves have signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a minor league contract, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. He is set to report to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Rosario was a member of Atlanta's 2021 squad that won the World Series. He was even named MVP of the NLCS. Acquired from the then Cleveland Indians in a trade, Rosario went on to hit .271 seven home runs 16 RBI and two stolen bases over 33 regular season games with the Braves.

He became an Atlanta legend for his NLCS performance, in which he hit .560 with 14 total hits, three home runs and nine RBI. Rosario parlayed that success into another two seasons with the Braves. He hit .244 with 33 home runs and 114 RBI over his 255 games with the team. But after the 2023 campaign, Atlanta declined Rosario's contract option and set him off into free agency.

The outfielder eventually wound up with the Washington Nationals, signing a minor league deal with the club. Over 67 games, Rosario hit just .183 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases. When top prospect James Woods was called up, Rosario was the one who got designated for assignment.

Atlanta will want to see Eddie Rosario be a bit more disciplined at the plate before calling him up. But if his power stroke is still there, the Braves could surely use it. Once again chasing a World Series title, the Braves are hoping Rosario still has another spark left in his bat.

Braves' outfield situation

Atlanta was struck with devastating injury news when Ronald Acuna Jr. was ruled out with a season-ending knee injury. Then, Michael Harris was placed on the injured list in early June with a hamstring strain. The Braves got to work trying to put the pieces back together in the outfield.

Ramon Laureano was signed after he was released by the Cleveland Guardians. He is hitting .257 with a home run and four RBI through 11 games. However, he has been battling a recent back injury that could require an injured list stint.

The Braves brought back Adam Duvall for the 2024 season with a $3 million contract. Yet, he is hitting just .180 with six home runs and 21 RBI through 66 games. Brian Anderson, who signed a minor league contract with Atlanta in June, has joined Acuna and Harris on the injured list.

Jarred Kelenic has helped carry the load and has been one of the Braves' strongest offseason acquisitions. Taking over the leadoff role, Kelenic is hitting .272 with nine home runs, 26 RBI and three stolen bases.

But Kelenic can't do it alone in the outfield. Neither can players like Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley in the lineup overall. Eddie Rosario won't suddenly come in and turn the Braves back into world beaters. But he's a veteran addition who knows how to win with the Braves. Once brought back to the major leagues, Atlanta is looking for him to prove strong outfield reinforcements.