The Atlanta Braves have made a decision on whether to pick up Eddie Rosario's $9 million player option for next season

The Atlanta Braves are coming off of a dominant season that finished with yet another playoff flameout. It's clear that they need to make a few tweaks to their roster, and today they started that process.

The Braves had up to five days after the end of the World Series to decide on team options for pitcher Charlie Morton and outfielder Eddie Rosario. Earlier today, it was reported that they had picked up Morton's $20 million option.

But the Braves went in a different direction when it comes to Rosario. The team declined his $9 million option, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Rosario now becomes a free agent.

Rosario hit .255 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI's last season, but struggled against left-handed pitching, platooning with Kevin Pillar. The Braves need more consistency out of left field. They also needed better defense, though Rosario showed significant improvement in that area last season as a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career. Now they will seek a player that provides both of these things on the free agent market.

Rosario, traded to the Braves by the Cleveland Indians in 2021 for Pablo Sandoval, was an instant hero in Atlanta. He was named NLCS MVP in the Braves' 4-2 series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In that series, Rosario batted .560 with three home runs and nine RBIs. That followed a successful NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers where he hit .308.

Over his nine-year career, Eddie Rosario has hit .268 with 159 home runs and 548 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland, and Atlanta.