The Atlanta Braves' loss to the San Francisco Giants hit the team hard. Not only was the nine-inning game fairly salvageable at the end but they also could not field Michael Harris II. The 22-year-old center-fielder had 11 home runs and 100 hits for the season. But, all of that could have been taken away by a foul ball. Brian Snitker had the decision to sit him out in their next game against San Francisco. This was so that they could await confirmation about the injury that Harris was nursing.

Michael Harris II suffered a right foot contusion during their game against the Giants. Although, Braves fans could breathe a sigh of relief as his X-rays came back negative, per Mark Bowman of the MLB.

While awaiting the results of his scans, the Braves outfielder outlined how he plans to go through all of these health struggles, via Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I’m feeling better than I did yesterday. I guess I didn’t really feel it going through the game yesterday. Once the adrenaline stopped, I kind of started to feel all of it,” he said about sustaining the injury in the middle of the game. Michael was also confident about his return timetable, “My hope is to be in the lineup (Monday). I want to be in the lineup every day, but hopefully, we’re going to keep working on it and see how it is tomorrow.”

Another tough decision was made by Brian Snitker regarding the lineup in the middle of their series. Eddie Rosario got moved to the two-hole and Kevin Pillar played the center-field position in their match.