The show continues to go on for Michael Harris and the Atlanta Braves, who rolled to their third straight shutout win after blanking the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Friday night.

Harris recorded four hits in the first six innings of the contest, and ended up a home run shy of the cycle by grounding out in his final at-bat. Still, he's been electric lately, leading Major League Baseball with a .362 batting average since Jun. 7. His .973 OPS during that span ranks 10th in the Majors, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

“I just kept working and kept trying to find ways to improve,” Harris said after the game, per Bowman. “Once I found that, it started working and I just kept pushing. It was pretty cool to come out of that.”

It's been nothing short of an incredible turnaround for the 22-year-old, who missed three weeks in April with a lower back strain and twisted his knee just days after returning from the injured list. Before Jun. 7, he was hitting .160 with a .490 OPS through 138 plate appearances.

Harris wasn't the only hero on Friday night, despite a phenomenal performance; Spencer Strider was also absolutely lights out for Atlanta. He pitched seven scoreless innings of one hit ball, striking out 10 as he continues to lead the majors in Ks and make a strong NL Cy Young case.

“Whenever he pitches, I feel like I have a big night and he does too,” Harris said about his teammate. “Dang. Now that you say that, that explains the night. He's phenomenal. I love playing behind him. And I'm glad we'll be teammates here for a long time.”

Harris and Strider finished first and second in last year's National League Rookie of the Year balloting. And the praise goes both ways, with Strider addressing the media wearing a Michael Harris T-shirt after the win.

“Every time he's up, I peek over to make sure I’m watching,” Strider said. “He's a special player. We've got a few of those.”

That much is very true, as the 79-42 Braves remain World Series favourites and seem certain to run away with the National League crown.