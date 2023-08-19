San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling will be out for an extended time after he was placed by the team on the injured list, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. It's a 15-day injured list trip for Stripling due to a mid-back strain, according to a separate report by Evan Webeck of the Mercury News.

That decision by the Giants came amid the team's poor stretch, as they have lost both of their last two games and seven of their last nine outings heading into the second leg of a three-game series against the mighty Atlanta Braves on the road.

Ross Stripling has made three starts in the month of August, going 0-1 with a 4.41 ERA across those appearances that spanned 16.1 innings long. In his most recent start, he went 6.0 innings on the mound and got charged for five earned runs on 11 hits (three home runs) with three strikeouts in a 6-1 home loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 16.

The hope for the Giants is that Stripling will completely be okay once he's trip to the IL is over, as they still need all hands on deck in order to make a stronger case for the MLB playoffs. The Giants are unlikely to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League West division, but they're still very much in the race for a Wild Card spot in the NL.

The 33-year-old Stripling remains winless this season, as he is 0-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 19 appearances (11 starts).