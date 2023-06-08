In the first inning of Wednesday's Braves vs. Mets matchup, tensions flared as Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch and left the game. Braves fans took the opportunity to roar in approval despite an opposing player leaving injured, a completely disrespectful act.

There are many intense rivalries like this one throughout sports, but cheering while the visiting team's star player is grimacing in pain is classless behavior, and the internet reacted by condemning the Atlanta fans.

Braves fans erupt in cheers after Pete Alonso gets hit by a pitch and removed from the game pic.twitter.com/3skxVNVnpc — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) June 7, 2023

“Wasn’t intentional but this is pathetic for Braves fans,” commented one user.

Another self-described Atlanta fan said “Embarrassing as a Braves fan. I don’t care what he did last night, cheering getting hit is bush league and ridiculous.”

The Braves and Mets have a fierce divisional rivalry with a history of controversy. Just last night, Alonso was seen chirping the Braves dugout after blasting a two-run shot in the third inning. His homer off of Bryce Elder gave the Mets a 4-1 lead, and extended the polar bears' lead over Aaron Judge as the MLB home run leader with 22 this year.

“THROW IT AGAIN, PLEASE!” Pete Alonso chirping Bryce Elder after taking him deep pic.twitter.com/0nFA9vtV3x — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 7, 2023

Alonso's taunting was answered by the Braves dugout hollering back after taking a 6-4 lead over the visitors. The Mets squandered their early lead and were defeated by that same score.

The Mets and Braves will wrap up this series on Thursday night, and will have many more hotly contested games throughout the summer as they vie for the NL East crown.

UPDATE: X-rays came back negative for Pete Alonso after suffering wrist contusion when hit by pitch. He will likely not return to this matchup, but will be evaluated for further injury.