The already banged-up New York Mets caught another bad break on the injury front Wednesday night when star first baseman Pete Alonso was hit in the wrist by a fastball right in the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves. Alonso would then leave the game to have his apparent upper-body injury looked at.

The good news for the Mets is that it appears that Pete Alonso is not serious enough for them to think about placing him on the injured list. Steve Gelbs of SNY reports that Alonso suffered a contusion and is now viewed by the team as day-to-day.

Pete Alonso left tonight's game in Atlanta after being hit by a pitch (via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/rhwlSC9YlQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 7, 2023

While a contusion definitely hurts, the Mets can take heart from the fact that it was not anything worse. The pitch from veteran Charlie Morton that hit Pete Alonso was clocked at 97 MPH.

The Mets will play the Braves again in the finale of this current three-game series on Thursday before hitting the field again on Friday for a start of another set against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road. Chances are Pete Alonso will miss at least one game before playing again.

New York is nursing plenty of injuries, mostly on its pitching staff, but the Mets still can't afford to have one of their best offensive threats miss a considerable amount of time, especially now that they are struggling to pick up wins. They entered Wednesday's game having lost all of their last four outings.

On the season, Pete Alonso is slashing .231/.326/.546 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI.