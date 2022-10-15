NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

The Atlanta Braves will try to stay alive as they face an elimination game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4. The defending champions could fall, and you need to see our MLB odds series for a Braves-Phillies Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Phillies defeated the Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division Series to take a commanding 2-1 series lead. Now, they are one win away from eliminating the defending world champions of baseball.

The Phillies struck in a meaningful way in the third inning when Bryson Scott clubbed an RBI double to right, scoring the first run. Then, Rhys Hoskins blasted a three-run bomb to left field. It was his first of the postseason, giving the Phillies a 4-0 lead. Next, Bryce Harper lifted a two-run blast to deep right field. It was his first home run of the series and second of the playoffs, giving the Phillies a commanding 6-0 advantage. Later, the Phillies led 6-1 in the seventh when Harper doubled to right-center to add an insurance run. The Phillies never looked back en route to a statement victory.

The Braves will send Charlie Morton to the mound. Morton struggled this season, registering a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts. Additionally, he sported a 5.47 ERA in five starts against the Phillies. Morton has playoff experience and helped the Braves make it to the World Series. Last year, he went 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in four starts in the postseason. The Braves will task him with keeping them alive and extending their title defense.

The Phillies have yet to name a starter. However, there is a chance they will go with Noah Syndergaard on the mound due to his playoff experience. He is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.33 in six appearances in the playoffs throughout his career. The Braves will face an elimination game for the first time since the 2020 season.

Braves-Phillies MLB odds

MLB Odds: Braves-Phillies Odds

Atlanta Braves: Atlanta Braves ML -124

Philadelphia Phillies: Philadelphia Phillies ML +106

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves lacked offense last night, fell flat at the plate, and allowed the Phillies to crush the baseball. They must avoid early slumps and cannot fall behind. Likewise, they have to generate scoring.

Ronald Acuna went 1 for 4 last night but could not generate any scoring. Now, he is batting .455 with one RBI during the postseason. Dansby Swanson went 1 for 4 with a run scored and a double. However, he is batting .167 with three runs in the postseason. The Braves need his bat to heat up immediately for Atlanta to have a chance. Also, they need others to make contact with the baseball. Matt Olson went 0 for 2 last night but also drew four walks. Ultimately, he has been good during the playoffs, batting .375 with one home run, four RBIs, three runs, and five walks. The Braves have to find a way to make the Phillies pay for issuing that many walks to their slugger. Likewise, one of their younger stars must snap out of his slump. Austin Riley went 0 for 4 last night and is batting .083 during the playoffs. Alternatively, Travis d’Arnaud continues to hit well, going 2 for 4 to raise his average to .417 with one home run and four RBIs.

The Braves will cover the spread if their hitters can get some offense early. Likewise, Morton has to pitch his best game to give Atlanta a chance.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies came alive in their first home game in over a decade. Now, they look to finish the job and eliminate the champs.

Kyle Schwarber went 1 for 2 last night with a run. However, it was his first postseason hit in 2022, and he still has plenty of work to do. Hoskins enjoyed a 1 for 3 night with one home run and three RBIs. Subsequently, he raised his mark to .167 for the playoffs. J.T. Realmuto went 1 for 4 with two runs. Consequently, he is now batting .231 in the postseason. Harper went 2 for 4 with one home run, three RBIs, and two runs. Therefore, he raised his average to .545. Nick Castellanos contributed by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Thus, he is now batting .417.

The Phillies will cover the spread if they can continue to hit the baseball. Philadelphia must continue to pitch well and execute its strikes. Moreover, it seems like the home field energized them, and they must keep their foot on the gas pedal.

Final Braves-Phillies Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Braves are the defending champions and had a fantastic stretch down the line. However, the Phillies have played nearly perfectly in the postseason. They have the home-field advantage and the motivation to put an end to the Braves. Expect the Phillies to close out the series and advance to the National League Championship, guaranteeing a brand new champion.

Final Braves-Phillies Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies ML +106