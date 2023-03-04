When it comes to Jesse Chavez and the Atlanta Braves, the love is mutual.

The 40-year-old reliever is happy to be back with the franchise after signing a minor league contract with Atlanta this past winter. Whether or not he will be on the roster on opening day is up in the air but the words his former coach gave him still echo through his consciousness 20 years later.

“He told me I could pitch till I was 40,” Chavez said. “I was like, ‘No way.’ Now we’re approaching it this summer. So it would be nice if I can get to that milestone in the big leagues.”

Chavez’s journey through the MLB has been rigorous but he has found success with Atlanta. Last season from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3, Chavez posted a 1.88 ERA in 14 appearances after returning to the team after he was dropped by the Angels last year.

Braves head coach Brian Snitker said he admires Chavez’s determination to stick in the show.

“I just admire those guys, and a guy like Jesse and everything he’s been through and all the teams he’s played for,” Snitker said. “And how he’s hung on and just keeps adjusting and adapting, and keeps himself going. Still a very productive pitcher.”

Charlie Morton echoed a similar sentiment to Snitker.

“He’s been a starter, he’s been a middle reliever, he’s been a setup guy — he’s done everything,” Morton said. “And for those guys that fill those roles, the attrition rate is not great. So for him to be able to do what he’s doing … every day I look at him, like, ‘Man, it’s been a pleasure.’”