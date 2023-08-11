The Atlanta Braves minor league affiliate, the Rome Braves, have used the same nickname as their major league team, the Braves, for 20 years. However, a new era is beginning in 2024 for the squad that resides in Rome, Georgia. The team announced on Friday that they will no longer be going by the Braves in 2024 and are in the process of a name change.

“For over twenty years, Rome Professional Baseball has proudly donned the Braves' iconic tomahawk across its chest,” The team said in a statement issued Friday. “From Jeff Francoeur in 2003, Ronald Acuña Jr in 2016, to Michael Harris II in 2021, there have been countless Atlanta Braves stars to come through Rome. Every single one of them donned Rome's classic logo. After twenty proud years as the Rome Braves, the time has come to usher in a new era of Minor League Baseball in Rome, Georgia. In 2024, the Rome Professional Baseball Club will take the field under a new name.”

There has been a lot of recent pressure on the Braves to change their name as other professional teams have changed names that were related to Native Americans. For example, the Cleveland Guardians were the Indians and the Washington Commanders were the Redskins. This certainly could've played a role in the decision for the Rome Braves.

The statement cited that one reason was to give fans an identity that they could claim their own, as the current named is the same as its major league affiliate.

It is unclear what the new name will be, but the statement also indicated that fans will be able to submit their ideas and help be part of the decision. Submissions will be open from August 11th-18th.