The Atlanta Braves have quite an embarrassment of riches at the catcher position that even without Sean Murphy, they have managed to hold down the fort thanks to Drake Baldwin's presence. Baldwin's emergence as the Braves' undisputed primary catcher has eased the pressure off Murphy to return from a right hip injury, which he needed surgery to fix, therefore causing him to miss the start of the 2026 season.

Murphy, however, is one of the best defensive catchers in MLB, and if there was ever a position in baseball to need any depth in, it's at catcher. On Thursday, the veteran Braves catcher took the next key step in his recovery, as according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Murphy caught three innings in a sim game with Atlanta's High-A affiliate yesterday.

A return, however, doesn't appear to be imminent for Murphy. As Bowman noted, the Braves catcher still has to work up to catching a full nine-inning game, and he'll have to do so on consecutive games during his rehab assignment before the team deems him ready for activation from the injured list.

For now, the Braves will have no issues whatsoever with continuing to rely on Baldwin as Murphy works his way back.

Sean Murphy was elite for the Braves

Not too long ago, Murphy was one of the best catchers in MLB. From 2021 to 2023, he recorded a total fWAR of 13.5 thanks to his elite defense behind the plate and elite offensive contributions for a backstop.

2024 and 2025, however, were trying years for Murphy. Two years ago, the Braves catcher missed plenty of time due to an oblique injury. Last year, Murphy underwent hip surgery late in September in an injury that he's still recovering from.

Now 31 years of age, Murphy's best years may be behind him. But the Braves will need him back at full strength if they were to redeem themselves from a disappointing 2025 campaign.