The Atlanta Braves were among the most disappointing teams in the 2025 season. They started 0-7, lost Jurickson Profar for half the season due to suspension, and failed to crack 80 wins. This spring has not been kind to them, with another Profar suspension and injuries to the pitching staff. But fear not, Braves fans, Ronald Acuña Jr and Spencer Strider will lift the team to the playoffs.

The first key to the Braves making the playoffs this year is not starting 0-7. They were off on Opening Day, with their first game coming on Friday against the Kansas City Royals. Last year, they started out west with matchups against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. A softer schedule this year, with the Athletics following the Royals, will help avoid that fate.

But once they emerge from the first week of the season, the Braves still have to get improved performances. These three bold predictions will help them return to the playoffs.

Ronald Acuña Jr rides WBC high to 40-40 season

Ronald Acuña Jr had one of the greatest seasons in Braves history in 2023, crushing 41 homers and swiping 73 bases on his way to an MVP. At 25 years old, he led the Bravos to a 104-win season, but they could not get out of the NLDS, where they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. The following two seasons were marred by injury, but Acuña showed that he is back at full strength at the WBC. He will ride that into another 40-40 season and a top-three finish in MVP voting.

It is hard to project anyone to win the MVP awards in the Shohei Ohtani-Aaron Judge era. But Acuña will challenge the Dodgers' two-way star on the National League side this year. The Braves hired Antuon Richardson away from the Mets, who was largely credited with their increased stolen bases last year. That, plus the pitch clock, plus a healthy Acuña, should lead to a lot of steals.

When the Braves' lineup is together, they are hard to beat. Matt Olson and Acuña combined for an epic 2023 season, but haven't played together very much since. Putting those two forces together in the lineup for a whole season should breed great offensive results.

Drake Baldwin becomes the next Braves star

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Braves catcher Drake Baldwin won the National League Rookie of the Year award last season thanks to his 19 homers and 80 RBI. Still, it is fair to expect a step forward from the young catcher this year. Without Marcell Ozuna clogging up the designated hitter spot, both Baldwin and Sean Murphy could get a full load of plate appearances this year. If Baldwin steps up, the Braves could have the best offense in the National League East.

The Braves' success has come largely from developing stars both on the mound and at the plate. Murphy and Olson are two of the few outside pieces they added to the core after the 2021 World Series. But they have not added a true difference maker to the lineup in a few years, one of the reasons they have become a bit stale.

Baldwin will improve on all of his key offensive stats in 2026. Expect 25 homers, 90 RBI, and an .850 OPS, which makes him one of the best offensive catchers in the National League. There are not many new pitchers in the Braves organization this year, so his catching work from last year should carry over into this year and make the offensive growth more attainable.

Spencer Strider will lead the rotation when he returns

The Braves have dealt with a lot of injuries already this season. That includes Spencer Strider, who starts the season on the injured list with an oblique strain. But when he returns, Strider will get back to his Cy Young caliber and lead the rotation. His 2025 performance was one of the many disappointing campaigns in Atlanta last year, but he will bounce back this year.

The Braves' 2023 season was magical in many ways, including Strider's performance. He finished fourth in Cy Young voting thanks to an MLB-best 281 strikeouts in 32 starts. After one start in 2024, his season was over due to a UCL injury, and he returned to diminishing returns in 2025.

But Strider will get back to his normal self in 2026, which the Braves need to stabilize the rotation. They cannot continue to lean only on Chris Sale to drive the rotation forward.