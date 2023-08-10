It seems like every other night, one or two Atlanta Braves players posts stats that have either rarely or never been accomplished. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson are the latest Braves to do just that. Atlanta's MVP candidates have combined to put up numbers that have only been replicated twice before in MLB history.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 53 stolen bases give the Braves' outfielder seven more steals than any other player in the 2023 season. Olson has caught Shohei Ohtani in the race for MLB's home run crown, hitting his 40th home run Thursday afternoon. It marks just the third time ever that one player has at least 50 stolen bases and his teammate has at least 40 home runs before September, according to Stats Perform.

The Braves' superstar duo accomplished the feat with three weeks to spare. The Pittsburgh Pirates beat Atlanta 7-5 Thursday as Olson helped the pair make history.

Albert Belle and Kenny Lofton were the last pair of teammates to accomplish the feat. By September 1996, Beller had 44 home runs and Lofton had 61 stolen bases for the Cleveland Indians. In 1970, Johnny Bench and Bobby Tolan of the Cincinnati Reds became the first teammates to reach the milestone together.

Acuna Jr. is the 2023 NL MVP favorite because of what he's been able to do at the plate and on the bases. He's hitting .341/.422/.588. Acuna Jr. is the first player in 16 years to have at least 50 steals and 25 home runs in the same season. The Braves' star is on pace for a 37-homer, 75-steal season.

If Olson stays this hot, he's going to challenge Acuna and Freddie Freeman in the MVP race. The Braves' first baseman has eight home runs in the last 12 games.