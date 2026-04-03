Even when Drake Baldwin is not tearing the cover off the baseball, or registering any base-hits, he is finding ways to contribute to winning baseball. The 25-year-old catcher joined Atlanta Braves royalty in Thursday's 17-2 drubbing of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite grounding into a fielder's choice twice, Baldwin scored two runs and recorded an RBI. He has now crossed home plate at least once in the team's first seven games, joining Hall of Famers Henry “Hank” Aaron (1957) and Jimmy Collins (1900) as the only Braves players since 1900 to achieve such a feat, per MLB researcher Sarah Langs. If the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year can score again on Friday, he will claim this unique franchise record all for himself.

Although it is very early, and baseball is more fickle than any other sport, Baldwin does not presently look like he is in danger of falling into a sophomore slump. Following an eventful introduction to Atlanta that featured a .274/.341/.469/.810 slash line and 19 home runs in 124 games, the left-handed hitter is maintaining his impressive form in 2026.

Baldwin has three dingers, eight RBIs and is slugging well over .600 in the early goings. While fans wait to see if franchise pillars like Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies can rebound after uneven campaigns, the 2022 third-round draft pick is more than carrying his share of the offensive workload. Most importantly, his eye-opening numbers are giving the Braves momentum in April.

A 5-2 record does not usually hold much significance, if any, but it might mean a little something extra to a ballclub that went 0-7 to begin last season. Baldwin will look to get on base in a more conventional way on Friday, as he puts his runs scored streak on the line versus World Baseball Classic hero Eduardo Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks' pitching staff.