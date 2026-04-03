The Atlanta Braves delivered one of the most complete offensive performances in recent history in their 17-2 dismantling of the Arizona Diamondbacks to open the four-game series. The result marked Atlanta’s most lopsided victory over Arizona in franchise history, with multiple records being broken along the way.

All nine Atlanta starters recorded at least one RBI, making this just the fourth time since RBIs became an official stat in 1920 that a team has achieved that feat. The previous instances occurred on October 5, 2001, May 1, 1985 and August 25, 1936, per a post on X by Sarah Langs.

The game turned decisively in the fifth inning, where Atlanta produced an eight-run frame, sending 12 batters to the plate and stretching a competitive game into a blowout. Austin Riley and Michael Harris II delivered two-run doubles, while Ozzie Albies added a two-run single.

The Braves scored eight runs despite limited hard contact volume. For Arizona, Ryne Nelson walked three batters, including a bases-loaded walk to Ronald Acuña Jr., and benefited from only two earned runs out of seven allowed, with the rest stemming from errors and extended plays.

A fielding error by Nolan Arenado directly contributed to five unearned runs, while overturned calls via ABS challenges removed potential outs, further extending the inning. Atlanta’s lineup combined for multiple home runs, with Matt Olson, Dominic Smith, and Mauricio Dubón each hitting solo shots, while Jorge Mateo added a two-run homer late in the game.

While Olson led the way with three hits and three RBIs, on the pitching side, Reynaldo López allowed one run over five innings on four hits, with three strikeouts and one walk. The victory improved Atlanta to five wins in their last seven games while halting Arizona’s three-game winning streak.

The result gives Atlanta a 1-0 lead as they threaten to take control of the series.