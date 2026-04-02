The Atlanta Braves are watching Chris Sale move into historic territory, and his latest milestone has added momentum to an increasingly credible Hall of Fame case. As the veteran left-hander continues to build on an accomplished career, a statistical comparison to Sandy Koufax is drawing fresh attention across baseball.

Atlanta saw Sale make the 314th start of his career on Wednesday, matching Koufax’s career total. This benchmark immediately prompted a closer evaluation of Sale’s long-term impact and where he stands among the game’s elite pitchers.

Through those 314 starts, Sale has produced numbers that strengthen the discussion. He owns 57.9 WAR compared to Koufax’s 48.9, while also surpassing him with 2,588 strikeouts and a 142 ERA+. The comparison is not meant to place Sale above Koufax, but it does offer a compelling statistical baseline for evaluating his Cooperstown credentials.

Pod of Fame host Jim Miloch pointed to the comparison he made on X, formerly Twitter, noting the significance of the Braves southpaw reaching Koufax’s career-start total as part of a broader Hall of Fame conversation.

“Yesterday was a big day.

Chris Sale made his 314th career start, matching Sandy Koufax’s career total.

Now I would personally never pick Sale over Koufax, but if I was going to make a case for Sale to end up in Cooperstown, I would start here.”

Yesterday was a big day. Chris Sale made his 314th career start, matching Sandy Koufax’s career total. Now I would personally never pick Sale over Koufax, but if I was going to make a case for Sale to end up in Cooperstown, I would start here. pic.twitter.com/fIIGfejsGc — Jim Miloch (@podoffame) April 2, 2026

Miloch’s observation reflects a broader shift in how analysts view the 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner’s career. The left-hander now combines elite peak performance with sustained production throughout MLB history.

While Koufax remains a benchmark for pitching dominance, Sale’s body of work continues to grow. His Cy Young Award, pitching Triple Crown, and postseason success all strengthen his case. As the Braves move forward this season, Sale’s trajectory remains one of the club’s most compelling storylines.

If the 37-year-old ace maintains this pace, he could further solidify his legacy and strengthen his case among this generation's defining pitchers.