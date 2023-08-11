No one is going to outshine Shohei Ohtani during the 2023 MLB regular season. That's just a cruel fact of life for the many other stars in the league. Though, Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson, the man currently battling him for the home run crown, is doing all he can to stand alone with his own pursuit of excellence.

The two-time All-Star first baseman hit his 40th homer of the year Thursday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, despite the club falling short, 7-5. The 427-foot solo blast pulled Olson even with Ohtani, but it also keeps him on pace to achieve some truly incredible history.

He is the fastest Braves player to hit 40 bombs in a season (113 games) and is currently on track to belt 57 total, which would catapult him above Andruw Jones for the franchise's single-season record, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Atlanta has had quite the storied history, so Olson's potential feat needs to be especially held in high regard.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The 29-year-old might be overshadowed by Ohtani and his own teammate, Ronald Acuna Jr., but he is marching his way towards his own special season. It is no coincidence that the best campaign of Olson's eight-year career is coinciding with a dominant run for the MLB-best Braves (72-41).

Whether or not he eclipses Andruw Jones' 51 home runs (2005), this talent is proving to be well worth the $168 million contract extension Atlanta gave him after coming over in a trade in 2022. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos continues to hit on these long-term deals, leading many to wonder if this team will ever slow down.

With a 40 and 100 season already in the books before mid-August, it is clear Matt Olson does not expect to hit a speed bump.