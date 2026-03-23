On Monday, the Atlanta Braves' injuries continued to mount when it was announced that starting pitcher Spencer Strider would begin the year on the injured list due to an oblique strain. Strider is one of multiple Braves pitchers who will be sidelined to open up the 2026 season, one in which the Braves will look to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade last year.

With the injuries mounting, recently, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post floated a potential emergency signing that Atlanta could make on the free agent market to help shore up their pitching department for the time being.

“Braves absolutely need to sign Lucas Giolito now. Spencer Strider is the latest loss, hitting the IL with an oblique. Other recent hits: (Schwellenbach, Waldrep, Wentz, Profar). And since they are owned by a public company, we know they make a huge profit,” noted Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

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Giolito has played for various organizations throughout his career, most recently suiting up for the Boston Red Sox last season, compiling a record of 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA on the season, declining his player option after the campaign to become a free agent, where he still remains unsigned.

The Braves' fanbase had been clamoring for the team to sign another starting-level pitcher even before the Strider injury news came to light, and now, the team's front office may have no choice but to act as Opening Day quickly approaches.

The Braves are slated to begin their 2026 season on Thursday with a home series against the Kansas City Royals.