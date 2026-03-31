There is nothing like watching a new, sweet design of a baseball jersey. The City Connects are a big part of the uniform game now, and every team outside of the New York Yankees has one. The Atlanta Braves are finished with the old and bringing in the new. Let's take a look at the video that the Braves shared on social media that shows nostalgia.

When the signal reached farther than ever before,

Atlanta’s team…became America’s Team. Arriving April 9th at @BravesRetail 😎 pic.twitter.com/NAlNda8vuy — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 31, 2026

Many people are posting their reactions to the new kits. A lot of positive reactions at that.

THE BABY BLUES ARE THE NEW CITY CONNECT https://t.co/WtaZdhunjm — Lindsay Crosby, big baseball guy (@CrosbyBaseball) March 31, 2026

Outstanding job on these city connect' by the Braves https://t.co/F26VvVPUVN — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) March 31, 2026

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson highlight the Braves players in the video.

The Braves are 3-1 on the season, coming off a series win against the Kansas City Royals, and then a win against the Athletics to begin their 3-game series. After starting last season 0-7, Atlanta is off to a much better start in 2026. This team is expected to compete for the postseason with a real opportunity to win the World Series.

Acuna Jr. has not started the season off on the right note. He has just three hits in four games with a .214 batting average. Most of the lineup is struggling, but the pitching staff has dominated so far in four games. Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, and Reynaldo Lopez have all pitched a quality start, and Grant Holmes had a decent outing as well in his one start. If the Braves are going to be good, then they need this pitching staff to remain elite. The good news is that starter Spencer Strider is returning soon.

Jose Suarez toes the slab for the Braves tonight.