The Atlanta Braves are prepared to induct Rico Carty and Fred Tenney into the Braves Hall of Fame before Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. The ceremony is a part of the Braves Alumni Weekend starting Friday, with a “Braves Legends Parade” through the Battery.

The club announced the two additions to their Hall of Fame via a press release back in March. The press release states:

“The Braves Hall of Fame honors those players, managers, executives, and other individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the Braves organization. Carty and Kenny will join 38 other former Braves in the team's Hall of Fame.”

Rico Carty was with the club from 1963 to 1972 and was one of the best hitters in the franchise's history. He had a career batting average of .317 with Atlanta and holds the highest WAR of any left fielder in team history.

Carty's lone All-Star selection came in 1970, a year which he finished with a .366 batting average. He also finished 10th in MVP voting that season.

Carty is now 83 and will be in attendance for Alumni Weekend, along with many other greats. According to the press release, “fans will enjoy autograph sessions, photo opportunities, panel discussions, and more with some of the biggest faces in Braves history.”

Fred Tenney played for the Boston Braves from 1894 to 1907. In franchise record books, he ranks fifth in runs (1,134), fourth in hits (1,994), and fifth in stolen bases (260). Tenney doubled as a manager and a player from 1905-1907. Obviously, Tenney is no longer with us. He died in 1952 at the age of 80.