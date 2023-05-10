When the news of Max Fried’s move to the injured list with a left forearm strain hit, it would have been easy for anyone to ask “Who’s next?” in the Atlanta Braves’ litany of early-season health setbacks. But on Tuesday night, the Braves didn’t waver, beating a red-hot Boston Red Sox team 9-3 to continue their dominance just over one month into 2023.

The Braves are still racking up wins despite a rash of injuries, with several players raising their game to new heights. Here are the biggest heroes behind Atlanta’s blazing yet injury riddled start to the season.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

This is the most obvious of players, but still, you can’t avoid mentioning Acuna when talking about the Braves. He’s currently the odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP at +195, according to FanDuel.

Acuna is just a different ball player this year. After a down year last season coming off ACL surgery, he’s back to peak form and then some. Acuna is taking advantage of the new rules the MLB implemented this season, too. With bigger bases making it harder for pitchers to pick off runners, Acuna is stealing bases left and right. He continued his case for MVP in the first game against the Red Sox on Tuesday by going 2-4 with three runs, holding a .343 batting average.

As has been seen in the past, as Acuna goes, the Braves go.

Sean Murphy

As quiet a person Sean Murphy is, he certainly isn’t quiet on the field. Murphy went 3-4 against Boston, with a double four RBIs. He also leads the National League with a 1.076 OPS.

It seems fair to say that Murphy may be one of the best trade acquisitions of the year. Some were scratching their heads when the Braves brought Murphy in, wondering why Atlanta wasn’t spending its trade capital on another shortstop or an additional piece for the bullpen. Murphy, who was a little bit of an unknown coming from the Oakland Athletics, is making a name for himself in Atlanta.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Matt Olson

While most were left in disbelief and tears when Freddie Freeman wasn’t given a new contract with the Braves, Matt Olson was getting ready to come to Atlanta. Freeman was never going to be easy to replace, but Olson has done a heck of a job making people forget him—like when he smashed a 426-foot, two-run homer against the Red Sox on Tuesday, putting the Braves on the board first.

MATT OLSON LAUNCH MODE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/rerS6a1VHt — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 9, 2023

Even with his penchant for strikeouts, Olson’s spot at the top of the order has been a large part of what makes this Braves lineup so lethal. Olson is one of those guys the Braves can rely on all the way to the postseason.

Orlando Arcia

Orlando Arcia has been nothing short of exceptional since signing his new deal with the Braves right before the season-opener.

Much like the Olson situation, when fan favorite Dansby Swanson wasn’t given a new contract, that left a big question mark at shortstop. Between wondering if Vaughn Grissom was the right guy (he’s not, at least not defensively) to bringing up rookie Braden Shewmake, the position has been a bit of a revolving door.

Now, even after suffering a microfracture in his left wrist and recently coming off the IL, Arcia seems to be securing his role not only defensively, but offensively as well. The Braves may want to groom Shewmake and wait on Grissom, but should continue starting Arcia.