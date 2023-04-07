Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Never doubt Alex Anthopoulos ever again. The Atlanta Braves general manager got a lot of flak before the season for his decision to name Orlando Arcia as the team’s starting shortstop. Many expected rookie sensation Vaughn Grissom to take over Dansby Swanson’s old role, but he was instead optioned back to Triple-A. Fans questioned AA’s decision-making.

However, Orlando Arcia has proved that he’s more than a serviceable option for the Braves. The shortstop has endeared himself to fans with his great defense and timely hitting. The latest of Arcia’s exploits saw him hit the walk-off single against the Padres in a thrilling contest. After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that he didn’t believe Arcia was “underrated”, per Maria Torres of The Athletic.

Brian Snitker: “I don’t think so,” he said. “He’s (Orlando Arcia) a major-league player, did really well last year, had a good year for us (Braves) in a few different roles. He’s probably not going to be on the cover of one of them video games or anything like that, but I don’t underrate him at all. I think he’s a big part of why we’re sitting here where we are right now.”

Arcia had a solid season last year for the Braves filling in for the injured Ozzie Albies at 2B. That performance perhaps earned him the starting shortstop role for the team, and he’s been amazing. In their game against the Padres alone, Arcia hit a solo shot early in the game, drew a walk, got a double, and eventually scored Eddie Rosario at the bottom of the ninth to win the game.

Braves fans are hoping that Orlando Arcia keeps up his solid performance this season. He’s no Swanson or Carlos Correa, but with how good the rest of the hitting crew is? He just needs to be good enough, and he’s exceeded that and then some.