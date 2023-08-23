Marcell Ozuna has been absolutely electric for the Atlanta Braves over the last month of the season, and the show went on on Tuesday night after the slugger came just a triple shy of the cycle.

Ozuna was again the focal point of the offense as the Braves edged the New York Mets 3-2 at Truist Park, hitting the game-winning home run as part of a three-hit game for the 32-year-old. It was a solo shot off Mets starter Tylor Megill in the fifth inning, which held up and helped Atlanta snap a two-game skid.

“He humbled himself and you saw the work ethic, and the attitude and everything,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of the outfielder, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

“You knew if it didn't happen, it wouldn't be because of a lack of effort or that he didn't care. I'm just happy for him that it's turned around.”

Ozuna has homered three times during the first two games of the series, and is now just three away from his second career 30-homer season and first since 2017, when he hit 37 with the Miami Marlins, per Bowman.

It's been an incredible turnaround after the Dominican Republic native hit just .085 at the end of April with just two home runs and a .397 OPS.

“The way he has bounced back and just continued to have quality [at-bats] is one of the more impressive things I’ve seen,” Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder said.

Elder was excellent himself on Tuesday, giving up just two hits over 5 1/3 innings while securing the win.

But Ozuna's dominance has captured headlines, which is saying a lot on a team that boasts Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies.

Ozuna has remained a mainstay in the team's lineup, hitting .287 with 25 homers and a .915 OPS in the 91 games he's played since the end of April, per Bowman.