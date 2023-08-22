The Atlanta Braves are in cruise control. They entered Monday with an 80-73 record, the best in the big leagues. One of the chief reasons for their incredible success so far this year is their scorching offense that features a group of power hitters led by Matt Olson, who paces the team in home runs. Speaking of which, the Braves now have five players with at least 25 homers this season after designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hit his 25th of the year during the second inning of Monday's game against the New York Mets at home.

With that home run, the Braves got on the board at last, but perhaps more notably, are just a 25-HR hitter away from tying the MLB record for most on a team in a single campaign, per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The MLB record for most players with at least 25 home runs on a single team is six, done by the 2019 Twins and the 2003 Red Sox. Sean Murphy (20 homers) and Eddie Rosario (19) could help the Braves tie, or break, that record.”

With plenty of games left in the regular season, both Murphy and Rosario still have a good chance of reaching the 25-HR mark. That said, they don't have to get to that number for the Braves to prove that they are one dangerous team on offense.

Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs, as of this writing, while Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna are second and third with 29 and 28, respectively. Ozzie Albies also has 28, with Ozuna behind him.