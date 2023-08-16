The Atlanta Braves are easily the best team in the MLB today. They own the best record in the entire league, and their performances back up the winning season. They've routinely beaten opponents below them to a pulp, and they find way to win in the most unlikely places. A big reason for their success is, of course, their star hitters Ronald Acuna Jr and Matt Olson.

After another Braves beatdown (this time pummeling the New York Yankees), Marcell Ozuna had a bold declaration about the two star players. Ozuna said that the NL MVP race is solely between Ronald Acuna Jr and Matt Olson, per Gabriel Burns.

“We’ll see if (Acuña) wins it or Matt Olson wins it. We don’t know. It’s a battle on the same team.” – Ozuna on the NL MVP race

Acuna Jr has been the frontrunner for the NL MVP crown since the start of the season. He's on track to have 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in one season. After a down year due to injuries, the Braves star is back doing what he does best: get hits and run the bases hard.

Meanwhile, Matt Olson has been gaining steam in MVP discussions. While Acuna is a more well-rounded player, per se, the Braves' first baseman does one thing extremely well: go deep. Olson is neck-and-neck with Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani for the most home runs in the MLB. While he's still behind other frontrunners like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, Olson definitely deserves some recognition.

The MVP award is just a blip in the Braves' ultimate plans this season, though. Their title defense ended in catastrophic fashion after a collapse against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. Now, they're stronger than ever before. Will this season end in another trophy for Atlanta?