Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. got some good news after he exited Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road after getting hit by a pitch.

Acuna got hit in his left elbow by a 97-MPH sinker from Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning of the contest and was removed from the game shortly thereafter.

While it's extremely worrying for the Braves and their fans to see the team's best player make his way out of the game with an injury, the result of his elbow's X-rays should at least allay fears of long-term absence by the National League Most Valuable Player candidate.

“OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative,” the Braves said in a statement released on Twitter.

The hope for Ronald Acuna and the Braves is that he will not need a trip to the injured list. It is possible, though, that Atlanta rests Acuna for at least a game or two as an extra precaution for the health of the 25-year-old Venezuelan.

Acuna, who signed an eight-year $100 million contract extension with Atlanta in 2019, is undoubtedly the most important player on the Braves roster. He entered Tuesday night's showdown against the Pirates batting .339 with a .421 on-base percentage, .582 slugging percentage, 25 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 53 stolen bases. He's been an absolute monster at the plate and on the base paths in 2023 and a major reason why Atlanta is enjoying a big lead atop the National League East division.