Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury after he was hit by a pitch during the top of the sixth inning, according to Bally Sports Braves on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ronald Acuña Jr. gets hit by a 97-mph sinker and is forced to exit the game due to injury. pic.twitter.com/HJ3UrhaUFA — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 9, 2023

Acuna took a 97-MPH sinker off his left elbow, screaming in pain as the pitch from Pirates right-hander Colin Holderman rode too far inside.

The Braves star began walking up the first-base path before the team trainer and manager Brian Snitker emerged from the dugout. Acuna would eventually head to the dugout and was replaced by pinch runner Forrest Wall.

Acuna, who is in the MVP conversation this season, is often a target of pitches inside, as pitchers attempt to push him off the batter's box.

And for good reason. The Braves slugger has been a terror to opposing hurlers this season, as he has posted a .339/.421/.582 slash line with 25 home runs and 53 stolen bases.

He has been a big reason why the Braves, 70-40 at the time of print, own the league's best record and one of its most powerful offenses.

Fortunately for Braves fans, Acuna's X-rays came back negative, per the team. It appears that Acuna has dodged a bullet, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Braves play it safe with their star slugger over the next few days.

Acuna, who has missed parts of the last two seasons with injury, has remained relatively healthy in 2023.

Braves fans will hope it stays that way.