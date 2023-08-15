The Atlanta Braves' recent five-game scoring binge against the New York Mets and New York Yankees has serious World Series implications written all over it.

The Braves' onslaught over a five-game stretch against the New York teams brings back memories of Hank Aaron's 1957 Milwaukee Braves, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Over their last five games, the Braves have outscored the Mets and Yankees by a total of 51-13. That +38 run differential is their best in a 5-game span since August 1957. The 1957 Braves, who played in Milwaukee, would go on to win the World Series. pic.twitter.com/bOgMsleZQ1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 15, 2023

Atlanta's mind-boggling offense was on full display against the Mets and Yankees this past week. The Braves completely overwhelmed the Mets in the first three contests. Atlanta outscored New York 34-3 during that two-day span (the two teams played a doubleheader on August 12).

The Braves' 21-3 drubbing of the Mets on August 12 made all the difference in the 38-run differential against the New York teams.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Matt Olson belted two homers while Ozzie Albies had a home run and six RBIs in the 21-3 win over the Mets. Braves first baseman Olson has been going toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani for the home run lead the past few weeks. Olson currently leads Ohtani 43-41 as of this writing.

Even Nicky Lopez, who the Braves acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals just two weeks ago, got in on the act. Lopez crushed a 401-ft. three-run home run to cap off the Braves' scoring in the top of the ninth inning.

Despite Albies' left hamstring injury that put him on the 10-day injured list, Atlanta held serve and routed the Yankees 11-3 in their series opener on Monday. Lopez filled in for Albies at second base and recorded three hits and three RBIs in the win.

It seems there's no stopping this Braves juggernaut any time soon.