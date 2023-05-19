In the midst of an outstanding start to the season, the Atlanta Braves made an addition to the roster by bringing in a familiar face.

The Braves called up utility man Charlie Culberson from Triple-A Gwinnett. The 10-year veteran played 230 games with the Braves from 2018-2020.

Culberson had a .265 batting average with the Braves in 438 at-bats. He last played in the major leagues with the Texas Rangers in 2022. He appeared in 68 games, hitting for a .253 average.

This season Culberson has spent some time in the minors for the first time since 2017. He had a .204 batting average in 24 minor league games, but his statistics are of no matter. Culberson has already proved that he’s a viable major league player with over 1,200 at-bats under this belt.

The Braves have the best record in the National League at 27-16. They’ve battled injuries to several key players, but haven’t missed a beat thanks to one of the most balanced and deepest rosters in the league.

Culberson likely won’t get much playing time and his days in the big leagues could be numbered, but he brings a heap of experience and plenty of versatility to the Braves lineup. A veteran that can play virtually anywhere on the diamond and look good while doing it doesn’t come around often.

Charlie Culberson isn’t the flashiest player in the league, but he’s a reliable bat and glove that is proven to give his best effort when he’s on the diamond. The Braves have gotten the best out of those type of players over the years.