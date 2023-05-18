The Atlanta Braves have as talented a roster as any team in Major League Baseball this season. No player may be quite as talented as Ronald Acuna.

This season’s frontrunner for NL MVP, Acuna has a 1.050 OPS with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases. The Braves are atop the NL East with a comfortable five-game lead. Two Braves stars, Austin Riley and Spencer Strider, are in awe of Acuna’s abilities on the field.

“He’s doing it all, from hitting to stealing bags,” Riley said. “In the outfield, he’s running balls down and throwing guys out. Just an unbelievable, complete player.”

“He’s the best player I’ve ever seen. I don’t know what else there is to say,” Strider said. “I don’t think you can really do it justice. He’s the best player in the game right now, and I’m just really glad he’s on our team.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Getting that sort of praise from teammates is common for the league’s top players, but hearing it from players like Riley and Strider, two perennial all-stars, means a little bit more. Acuna could make history this season and be the catalyst for a Braves team that has championship aspirations.

Acuna is on pace to become the third player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs and steal 50 bases. He will most definitely win MVP if he achieves that, and would defy the odds of what a modern player can do.

Ronald Acuna is in the highest tier of players in the MLB. He can separate himself even more if he keeps pace with MLB history.