Spencer Strider and Sean Murphy are getting along just fine as members of the Atlanta Braves. Strider even revealed just how close he’s gotten to Murphy, with each seemingly becoming the best of friends.

“When we’re not talking about baseball, we’re usually talking about something ridiculous. I appreciate his sense of humor. I feel like I’ve found a long lost brother in a way,” Spencer Strider said of his relationship with Murphy (h/t Bally Sports: Braves).

Murphy is playing in his first season with the Braves, and he’s definitely not regretting joining the team, especially now that he’s found a good buddy in Spencer Strider. The 28-year-old catcher was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the Braves in December as part of a deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. He would later sign a six-year extension deal with the Braves that’s worth $73 million.

Murphy and Spencer Strider will be playing with each other for many years to come, with the latter also having inked a six-year extension contract worth $75 million with the Braves last October.

The battery of Sean Murphy and Spencer Strider is also clicking just right on the field. Strider has collected a 4-1 record and a 2.51 ERA with 79 total strikeouts through his first eight starts of the 2023 MLB regular season. Murphy, meanwhile, entered Wednesday night’s game versus the Texas Rangers batting .268 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI.

As for the Braves as a team, they are currently on top of the National League East division with a 26-16 record through their first 42 contests.