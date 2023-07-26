The Atlanta Braves have been in cruise control for much of the 2023 MLB season, but they weren't at their best on Tuesday night in their 7-1 loss against the Boston Red Sox. Not much was going right for the Braves in this one (although they did manage to pull off a historic triple play), and it featured a pretty ugly start from Charlie Morton, who has been one of their more consistent pitchers on the season.

Morton's command wasn't great against Boston (3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 K) and it allowed them to consistently bring batters to the plate while he was in the game. This is the second straight outing where Morton has allowed four earned runs, and after the game, he didn't hold back on his criticism of himself, noting that he knows he needs to be better.

“They weren’t really chasing anything, I wasn’t getting a lot of swing and miss, five walks, just a bad outing. That’s just me being off, like really off in my timing and my delivery. There were so many pitches there that weren’t executed. That’s more I think just staying in my delivery and timing and today was just not a good day for that.” – Charlie Morton, MLB.com

Even with this loss, the Braves still have a firm grip on the top spot the National League right now, but it's a bit concerning to see Morton struggle in back-to-back starts now. The good news is that he recognizes that he must be better, and it will be worth watching his next start to see if he can right that ship.