Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II has been mired in a slump, leading to his benching on Tuesday against the Dodgers. The Braves are in first place, but the play of 2022’s NL Rookie of the Year has been underwhelming.

Harris II left a game against the Padres over a month ago with a lower back injury. He has done his best to battle back, but things have not worked out as planned.

On Monday, the Braves center fielder went hitless for the sixth consecutive time, dropping his average to .163. Enter Chipper Jones, the legendary Braves third baseman and hitting consultant.

Jones has worked with Harris II on a swing adjustment that could bring his average back up to snuff. The goal is to help Harris II improve his hitting, similar to star first baseman Freddie Freeman.

On Tuesday, Harris II worked with Jones on batting practice reps. Jones wants Harris II to practice hitting through the shortstop, according to Braves beat writer Mark Bowman.

“The quickest way to get him on plane with the baseball is to work on hitting the ball through the shortstop,” Jones said. “It’s not sexy and not fun for him. But the fact is you have to overexaggerate the adjustments to hit the happy medium.”

More extra base hits could result if the formula is followed.

“Trying to get him to go through the shortstop will promote line drives to left center. It will take a while, but watching him (Tuesday) in BP was very encouraging,” Jones added.

The 22-year-old has shown his ability to overcome injuries and bounce back this season.

Harris II returned to the Braves’ lineup and recorded a hit and a strikeout in three at-bats on Wednesday.