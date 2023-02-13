The Atlanta Braves are expected to bring back former All-Star Chipper Jones as a hitting consultant this season, in the same role he had in 2021, The Athletic’s David O’Brien reported on Monday.

The Hall of Famer wasn’t on the staff last year due to the vaccination mandate for all coaches, but will likely return to the Braves in 2023.

The former No. 1 overall pick by the Braves in 1990 started at the hot corner in Atlanta his entire career, playing in Georgia from 1993 to 2012. He was a member of the 1995 World Series team that beat the Cleveland Indians; he was an eight-time MLB All-Star and won the 1999 National League MVP award, as well as the 1999 and 2000 Silver Slugger Award for third baseman.

He was the MLB’s batting champion in 2008 after hitting an insane .364 during the season, highlighting an exceptional career for the Florida native.

Jones ended his career in 2012 with a .303 career batting average, to go along with 468 home runs and 1,623 RBIs. He holds the Braves team record for on-base percentage with .402, and has the most career RBIs for a third baseman in history.

The 50-year-old Jones had his number 10 retired by the Braves in 2013, while simultaneously being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2018.

After serving as a color analyst on ESPN in 2020, he returned to the Braves as an assistant hitting consultant in 2021.

It’s quite a resume for Chipper Jones, who helped the Braves beat the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series, and will look to have similar success with the squad in 2023.