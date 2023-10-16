Is Kevin Pillar leaving the Atlanta Braves after just one year? That seems to be the case after Pillar tweeted a message to Braves fans on Sunday.

It was an absolutely honor to wear Atlanta Braves across my chest. I will miss showing up at Truist playing in front of y’all! Till we meet again! pic.twitter.com/ciQ26WvEwG — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) October 15, 2023

Kevin Pillar is a veteran journeyman who has played for seven MLB teams since 2013. Since breaking into the majors that year, Pillar suited up for the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Braves.

Kevin Pillar's longest tenure was with the Blue Jays from 2013 to 2019. Since then, Pillar has never played more than one season with a different team. Based on his tweet, it seems that trend will continue.

Pillar signed a one-year deal with the Braves in January. He expressed utmost enthusiasm on social media after he signed his contract. Kevin Pillar batted .228 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 79 games for the Braves this season. It was a successful comeback for Pillar, who fought through an injury-plagued season with the Dodgers in 2022. A fractured left shoulder injury limited him to just four games with Los Angeles that year.

Pillar saw time at left field for the Braves this season. He helped the Braves win an MLB-best 104 games in the regular season. Atlanta's high-octane offense set many records, including becoming the first team with four players with 35 home runs.

Unfortunately, two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies snuffed out the Braves' World Series aspirations. The Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS for the second straight year.

It seems Kevin Pillar has played his last game for the Atlanta Braves. The bigger question now looms: where will he end up next? Stay tuned.