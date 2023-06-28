The Atlanta Braves reinstated left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday, marking his first time on a major league roster this season. Allard, who had been out since the start of the season with a strained right oblique muscle, will join the team in Atlanta and start on the mound in their series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

The Braves selected Allard in the first round of the 2015 draft when he was 17 years old. He made his major league debut in 2018, allowing four runs across five innings in a win over the Miami Marlins. It was his only start with the Braves before he was traded to the Texas Rangers in July 2019.

Allard spent parts of four seasons with the Rangers and made 62 appearances with the team, starting 34 games. He posted a 5.85 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with Texas. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games in relief, carrying a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings.

The Braves re-acquired Allard last offseason and he impressed in two brief outings during spring training before his injury. After two solid rehab starts in which he allowed two runs across 6.2 innings and struck out eight batters, the Braves reinstated him and put him into their starting rotation.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta optioned right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Though it's been eight years since he was drafted and his career hasn’t panned out to this point, Kolby Allard is still only 25 years old and has a chance to revive his career with a stacked Braves team.