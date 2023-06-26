The Atlanta Braves made a pair of pitching moves after their series win over the Cincinnati Reds this weekend. Atlanta optioned starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A and recalled reliever Dereck Rodriguez, the team announced.

Smith-Shawver looked promising in his first two outings with the Braves, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in his first 7.2 big league innings. His last two starts exposed him a bit though, as he gave up eight runs and served up five home runs in nine innings. The 20-year-old rookie will likely be part of the Braves rotation again at some point this season.

Rodriguez is back for his second stint with the Braves this season after they claimed him off waivers in May. He tossed two scoreless innings in his only appearance with Atlanta. He'll slot into the bullpen and give the Braves a much-needed fresh face after their relievers ate 14 innings in three games over the weekend.

Moving Smith-Shawver means the Braves are in need of a starting pitcher for one of their games against the Minnesota Twins this week. Many fans and reporters believe Michael Soroka will be that starter after his latest dazzling outing in the minors.

Soroka made two starts for Atlanta this season, allowing nine earned runs in 9.2 innings. Soroka has been brilliant since his demotion to Triple-A, recording a 1.42 ERA and 18 strikeouts across three quality starts.

The Braves won their seventh straight series this weekend and are the first NL team to win 50 games. They have a six-game lead in the NL East.