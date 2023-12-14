The Atlanta Braves made a sudden roster move after a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon.

The Atlanta Braves had a relatively successful 2023 season but fell short of their goal of winning the World Series under manager Brian Snittker, who is expected back with the team.

Ronald Acuna Jr. sent a message to the team's rivals following of the Dodgers' signing of Shohei Ohtani. The Braves made a pair of coaching staff decisions recently to file down Snittker's staff heading into the 2024 season.

Braves Send Infielder to Triple-A Gwinnett

On Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that the Braves have sent shortstop David Fletcher to the team's Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers affiliate. The news was shared by reporter David O'Brien on X.

“The #Braves outrighted David Fletcher to Triple-A Gwinnett,” O'Brien wrote. “Doesn't signal anything; they fully expect him to be their primary utility infielder. Just made this move for flexibility, since they knew they could do it and not lose him to another team, etc. Just a procedural move.”

Fletcher hit .247 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 89 at-bats last season for Snittker's team. He played in 31 games and had an OPS of .628. The previous season, Fletcher hit .255 in 216 at-bats with two home runs and 17 RBI.

In 2021, he hit .262 with 27 doubles, showing off his power in the batter's box over the long haul of the season prior to becoming a utility man for the Braves.

Braves' 2024 Outlook at Shortstop

Shortstop Orlando Arcia is expected to take the field as the Braves' starter at the position next season.

Nicknamed ‘El Nino,' he is the brother of former Major Leaguer Oswaldo Arcia.

Orlando Arcia hit .264 with 17 home runs and 64 RBI for a powerful Braves lineup last season. His OPS of .741 ranked 100th in Major League Baseball making it a point of contention for the Braves' 29 year-old shortstop heading into next season with the team.