Matt Olson broke the Atlanta Braves single-season home run record on Saturday after sending his 52nd blast into the stands against the Miami Marlins. Olson surpassed Andruw Jones as the Braves single-season all-time home run leader. Jones, who smashed 51 home runs in 2005, sent a message to Olson after the slugger broke the record, via the Atlanta Braves on X (formerly Twitter).

“Hey Matt, congrats on breaking the Braves' single-season home run record,” Jones said. “Didn't think it was going to last this long, but I been pulling for you all season long. I'm happy you got it done. Congrats, proud of you man.”

Braves: Matt Olson sets new Atlanta home run record

The National League MVP award will likely go to either Ronald Acuna Jr. or Mookie Betts. Freddie Freeman is in the conversation as well. However, Matt Olson cannot be ignored amid his tremendous '23 campaign.

He currently leads the league with his 52 home runs. Additionally, Olson leads in RBI and slugging percentage. MVP or not, Olson's productivity from the middle of Atlanta's lineup has been pivotal to say the least. He's played a major role in helping the Braves throughout the season. Atlanta holds the best record and should be able to clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

It will be intriguing to see how many home runs Matt Olson finishes the season with. His power output has truly been remarkable for this Braves ball club. Although Atlanta was defeated 11-5 by the Marlins on Saturday, it was a historic game for the franchise.