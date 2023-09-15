The MLB season is winding down, and teams are beginning to clinch playoff berths. The Atlanta Braves already clinched the National League East. Meanwhile, the winners of the American League East and American League West will likely not be decided until the final week of the season as those division races tighten. With the postseason right around the corner, we will be looking at our final MLB Power Rankings for the 2023 regular season.

Without further ado, let's get into it.

1. Atlanta Braves (no change)

The Braves are MLB's best team. There is no question about it. Atlanta features a quality roster, and its balance is unparalleled around the sport. Being the best team during the regular season doesn't guarantee a World Series berth, but the Braves are certainly in good position to make a deep October run.

The Orioles have exceeded expectations in 2023 with their young roster. The Tampa Bay Rays have performed well in September and are making things interesting in the AL East. For now, Baltimore holds the division lead, but they can't take their foot off the gas pedal.

3. Tampa Bay Rays (no change)

Tampa Bay has dealt with injuries and off-the-field drama this season. Regardless, the Rays have come together and held strong on the diamond. As a result, they sit just one game back of the Orioles in the AL East as of this story's publication.

The Rays have question marks, but they are playing a quality brand of baseball at the moment.

The Dodgers have endured their share of ups and downs in September. Catching the Braves for the best record in the NL seems unlikely now. Nevertheless, L.A. holds a comfortable lead in the NL West.

However, the Dodgers cannot afford to become complacent down the stretch. One can argue that is what happened last year when Los Angeles was eliminated early in the playoffs by the San Diego Padres.

5. Houston Astros (no change)

The Astros are performing well on a consistent basis. They are in the midst of a tight division race in the AL West. Houston's experience and veteran leadership places it in a good poison to win the division, but nothing is guaranteed.

6. Texas Rangers (-2)

Texas narrowly trails Houston in the AL West. The Rangers must receive an improved performance from their bullpen if they truly want to make a deep playoff run.

The Rangers' offense will continue to carry them, but it will be intriguing to see if the bullpen steps up. This will be especially important given Max Scherzer's recent injury.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (+3)

Milwaukee is slowly pulling away from the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. The division certainly is not decided yet, but the Brewers are playing well and find themselves in a terrific spot to clinch the division.

8. Seattle Mariners (+9)

Seattle is back! Following a mediocre start to the '23 season, the Mariners found their footing after the All-Star break.

Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners are aiming to earn an AL Wild Card berth at the very least. However, they are still in the AL West race as well.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (-2)

Toronto has been mediocre in September. The return of Matt Chapman from injury will help matters, but the Blue Jays need to find consistency if they want to clinch an AL Wild spot.

Toronto is still a ballclub to keep tabs on. It features enough talent to make a run down the stretch.

10. Philadelphia Phillies (-2)

The Phillies are arguably the most dangerous National League team aside from the Braves and Dodgers. They are the reigning NL champions and expect to make another World Series run despite entering the postseason as an NL Wild Card ballclub. Although they are No. 10 in the MLB Power Rankings, Philadelphia is the fourth-highest ranked NL team.

11. Chicago Cubs (+8)

The Cubs opted not to sell ahead of the trade deadline, and now they have a chance to reach the playoffs. Chicago isn't a perfect team but either clinching an NL Wild Card spot or even the NL Central remain legitimate possibilities.

Barring a complete collapse, we will probably see the Cubs in October.

12. Minnesota Twins (+6)

The Twins are finally beginning to run away with the AL Central, MLB's worst division. The Cleveland Guardians held strong up until September. However, Cleveland has struggled mightily in recent action, and Minnesota is separating itself from the .500 mark.

Unless something truly surprising occurs, the Twins will be your AL Central champions.

13. San Francisco Giants (-4)

The Giants have quietly put together a respectable campaign. They are not going to catch the Dodgers in the NL West, but San Francisco is vying for an NL Wild Card spot.

September hasn't produced impressive results for the Giants, but San Francisco remains in postseason contention. For now, it sits at No. 13 in our MLB Power Rankings.

14. Arizona Diamondbacks (no change)

The Diamondbacks appeared to be trending in the wrong direction after the trade deadline. Some even expected Arizona to completely fall out of playoff contention. However, the Diamondbacks have managed to stay above water, and clinching an NL Wild Card berth is possible still.

As long as their rotation holds up down the stretch, the Diamondbacks should continue to make a pursuit towards the postseason.

15. Miami Marlins (-3)

Miami has enjoyed an exciting campaign. Injuries to Sandy Alcantara and Jorge Soler have placed a damper on the Marlins' playoff odds, though.

Can they overcome adversity and sneak into the postseason? Yes, especially since Alcantara may still be able to return at some point in 2023. Still, there's only a slight chance that Alcantara will return prior to the playoffs.

16. Cincinnati Reds (-5)

The Reds were seemingly on the verge of upsetting everyone's expectations. Cincinnati has stumbled in recent weeks, though. They can still clinch an NL Wild Card berth, but it won't be easy.

The Yankees are technically still in contention for an AL Wild Card spot. Nevertheless, New York came into 2023 hoping to win the division. It's been a frustrating campaign for the Bronx Bombers, and they are No. 17 in our MLB Power Rankings as a result.

A recent series win against the Boston Red Sox is encouraging, but it would take a miracle of sorts for the Yankees to make the playoffs.

18. Boston Red Sox (-5)

The Red Sox recently fired Chaim Bloom amid their disappointing 2023 season. Boston hasn't been playing all that well either, and it appears the team is beginning to focus on 2024.

19. San Diego Padres (+1)

The Padres have been one of MLB's most disappointing teams. Their pitching rotation is solid, but winning games has proven to be a challenge for San Diego.

The Padres will try to finish the season on a high note to erase their otherwise underwhelming performance in 2023.

20. Pittsburgh Pirates (+3)

The Pirates are displaying signs of potential. No, they aren't a playoff team yet. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh contend within the next couple of seasons.

21. Cleveland Guardians (no change)

The Guardians' rocky month of September has significantly decreased their chances of winning the AL Central. Cleveland's lack of offensive production and injuries in the rotation have led to its underwhelming '23 campaign.

22. New York Mets (no change)

Speaking of underwhelming, the Mets check in at No. 22 in our MLB Power Rankings. New York is focusing on the future at this point given its lost 2023 season.

23. Los Angeles Angels (-8)

Oh, the Angels.

The Halos' decision to buy at the trade deadline backfired. They labored in August and ended up placing a number of key players on waivers. Now, the Angels are preparing to lose Shohei Ohtani and even Mike Trout is being mentioned in trade rumors.

24. Detroit Tigers (no change)

The Tigers are an interesting team. They haven't been competitive in quite some time, but Detroit features some talented prospects. It won't be long before the Tigers are contending in the AL Central.

25. St. Louis Cardinals (no change)

We have discussed some underwhelming teams in this MLB Power Rankings article, but none have been quite as disappointing as St. Louis.

The Cardinals were favored to win the NL Central in 2023. Instead, St. Louis currently sits in last place. The Mets and Padres certainly rival St. Louis for the title of the most disappointing ballclub, but it's difficult to rank anyone higher than the Cardinals in that regard given their abysmal campaign.

26. Washington Nationals (no change)

The Nationals remain near the bottom of the rankings. Washington's front-office drama has taken away from some of their young players' strong performances. Washington fans can be excited for the future, but for now. this team is strictly in a rebuild.

27. Chicago White Sox (no change)

The White Sox are a bad team at this point. Sure, the Cardinals, Padres, and Mets haven't played well, but there is still optimism around those ballclubs for 2024. The White Sox, meanwhile, don't seem to have a solution in sight.

At least they aren't the worst team in all of baseball, I guess.

28. Colorado Rockies (no change)

Speaking of seemingly not having a plan, the Rockies check in at No. 28 in our MLB Power Rankings.

This team hasn't really had any direction since trading Nolan Arenado. The easy answer is to say it is rebuilding, but Colorado opted to not trade Trevor Story or Jon Gray and later watched them leave in free agency. The Rockies later extended reliever Daniel Bard and signed Kris Bryant to a multiyear contract, both of which aren't exactly rebuilding moves.

There are teams struggling in 2023 with bright futures, but Colorado's future is questionable at best.

29. Oakland Athletics (+1)

The Athletics are not the worst team in baseball right now. After spending most of the season as the laughingstock of the league, Oakland jumps to No. 29 in the rankings.

30. Kansas City Royals (-1)

The Royals' rebuilding efforts have sunk them to the bottom of baseball. Kansas City is hoping to contend in a few years, but right now, it is difficult to watch this Royals ballclub.