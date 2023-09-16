Matt Olson finally did it. He now stands alone at the top of the Atlanta Braves' record books when it comes to home runs in a single season.

Entering Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, Olson needed just one home run to break his tie with Andruw Jones for the Braves' single-season HR record. The 29-year-old then blasted his 52nd homer at the top of the sixth inning, with the ball traveling 433 feet to the right center field.

Andruw Jones' record of 51 homers stood for 18 years after he set it in 2005. However, there's simply no stopping Matt Olson amid the brilliant season he's having with the playoff-bound Braves, who have absolutely dominated the season en route to having the best record in the MLB.

Olson claiming the Braves record isn't really a big surprise. After he tied Jones' number on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, it was only a matter of when and not if he would break the record.

The former Oakland Athletics star and two-time Gold Glove winner also continues to extend his lead for the most home runs this season. So far, he's the only player who has breached the 50-HR mark, with the closest being Pete Alonso at 45.

For what it's worth, after Olson tied Jones' HR feat earlier in the week, the Braves legend issued a challenge for the Atlanta star to attempt to make it 60. While it seems unlikely since they only have 14 games left after Saturday's showdown, it will certainly be fun to see Olson try. No Brave has done it before, and it would be epic if Olson could be the first.