Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson can't stop hitting home runs. Already the leader in home runs thus far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Olson added yet another to his name when he launched a solo dinger in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's game on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.

But it wasn't just any other home run. For one, that homer put Olson just one away from finally supplanting Atlanta legend Andruw Jones for the most taters in a season in franchise history. Jones even acknowledged Matt Olson tying him atop the list with a post on X (formerly Twitter), while also issuing a subtle challenge for the Atlanta infielder.

“🙌🏾way to go@mattolson21 proud of you keep it going 60? 🙏🏾 #ForTheA” Jones said.

No player in the history of the Braves franchise has ever hit 60 home runs in a season. Not Jones and not even the great Hank Aaron, whose personal single-season record with the Braves was 47 back in 1971. In fact, it's only happened nine times ever in the history of Major League Baseball. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees was the last one to do it when he clubbed 62 in the 2022 season, thus breaking Roger Maris' record for most in a season by a player in the American League.

Olson and the Braves only have 17 more games left to play this season after Tuesday's date with the Phillies. Getting to 60 home runs seems unlikely for Olson, but hitting one more home run to get the solo ownership of the franchise record is definitely doable.