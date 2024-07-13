Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried is replacing Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez on the National League All-Star roster, per MLB. Suarez's absence is a surprise as he previously said he was planning on pitching in the game, according to Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The news comes after it was announced that Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez would be replacing Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale on the roster.

Philadelphia is still set to have seven All-Stars on the All-Star team. Meanwhile, the Braves still managed to have three All-Star starting pitchers despite losing Spencer Strider to injury. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, it is the first time since 1997 that Atlanta has sent three starting pitchers to the All-Star game.

Max Fried joins All-Star team

Fried's ceiling suggests he could be considered to start the game on a consistent basis. However, he has not been quite as dominant in 2024. With that being said, the Braves pitcher has performed quite well.

He currently has a 3.08 ERA across 108 games pitched. Fried also leads the league with two complete games and one shutout. He was limited to 14 games pitched in 2023, but Fried has already appeared in 18 games during the 2024 campaign.

Fried's initial exclusion from the team led to backlash. There is no question that he had pitched well enough to earn an All-Star selection. Nevertheless, Max Fried will be an All-Star in 2024.

Fried is set to join Reynaldo Lopez and Marcell Ozuna as the Braves active All-Stars. Of course, Sale is also an All-Star but will not be active for the game as he is set to pitch on Sunday.

Ranger Suarez to miss All-Star game

Suarez's sudden All-Star absence was unexpected. It remains uncertain as to why he will miss the game. A reason will surely be provided soon.

Although he will not appear in the game, Suarez has been one of baseball's best stories in 2024. Philadelphia entered the season with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola set to lead the rotation. Both pitchers have performed well, but Suarez is making an NL Cy Young case for himself.

Suarez has an ERA of 2.76 as of this story's writing. He has also struck out 112 batters across 114 innings pitched. The Phillies have the best record in MLB and Suarez has unquestionably played a crucial role in their success.

Philadelphia has no shortage of All-Stars in 2024. Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm are the team's other All-Stars in addition to Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez.

Philadelphia has been the best team in the sport throughout the '24 campaign. The Braves were expected to win the NL East once again but the Phillies' electric performance has led to a shift in the division.

The Phillies feature an excellent balance of hitting and pitching which makes them one of the most difficult teams to defeat in the sport. Their All-Star representatives highlight how well-round they are, as Philadelphia has three position players, three starting pitchers, and two relievers on the team.

Suarez will be missed, but Phillies fans will still get to see plenty of their favorite players in the game.