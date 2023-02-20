The Atlanta Braves are fresh off an NL East division title. They also won the World Series in 2021. Despite losing stars such as Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman over the past couple of years, Atlanta is still a serious contender. However, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are going to challenge the Braves in 2023. Nevertheless, the Braves still feature enough star power to potentially hold off their rivals.

Without further ado, here’s four bold Braves predictions for the 2023 MLB season ahead of Spring Training

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Kyle Wright emerges as a true star for Braves

Kyle Wright has dealt with injury concerns as of late, but he’s expected to be ready for the start of the season. He is also in line for continued success if he is able to stay healthy this year.

Kyle Wright already broke out in 2022 in his first full big league campaign. The 27-year old pitched to the tune of a 3.19 ERA in 30 games. He added 174 strikeouts and somehow flew under the radar for Atlanta.

Max Fried and Spencer Strider stole the majority of Braves’ pitching headlines in 2022. But Kyle Wright may emerge as a true star in 2023.

Wright had the highest strikeout percentage of his career in 2022. But arguably his most important stat was his 7.2 walk percentage. His ability to keep runners off base helped him consistently avoid trouble. As long as Wright is able to limit base-on-balls once again, he will make a run for the NL Cy Young Award.

Matt Olson leads the NL in home runs

The Braves have acquired Oakland Athletics’ stars over the past two seasons, trading for Matt Olson last offseason and Sean Murphy this offseason.

Olson features some of the best pure power in all of baseball. Although he hit just .240 in his first year with Atlanta, Olson clubbed 34 home runs. And in his second season with the Braves, as he begins to grow more comfortable in his new home, Olson should be able to lead the NL in home runs.

This will occur if he can start hitting the ball in the air on a more consistent basis. Olson hit 39 home runs in 2021 while posting a 30.2 fly ball percentage. In 2022, his fly ball percentage dipped to 28.4 percent. He has enough power where balls will leave the yard as long as he hits them in the air.

With stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley providing protection in the lineup, Matt Olson will lead the NL in homers in 2023.

Braves’ bullpen leads the NL in ERA

The Braves are known for their steady bullpen. Their relief core dealt with a number of injures last season, but they still have a number of notable names set to make an impact. A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias, and Joe Jimenez will play pivotal roles this year. The addition of former star closer Kirby Yates will also benefit the bullpen amid Tyler Matzek’s Tommy John surgery absence.

With other under the radar arms in the ‘pen as well, Atlanta’s relievers will give the team chances to win throughout the season.

Austin Riley wins the NL MVP

This projection is bold given the amount of star-studded talent in NL. Riley had an MVP case last season but still fell short. He ended up finishing sixth in voting but should garner more attention as he emerges as a legitimate superstar.

Riley smashed 38 home runs to go along with a superb .273/.349/.528 slash line and .878 OPS in 2022. If Riley can get the OPS to up around .900 while recording a higher OBP, he will be a serious contender for the 2023 NL MVP.