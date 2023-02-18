Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher Mike Soroka has been hampered by injuries in recent years. The 25-year old is already dealing with a hamstring injury in Spring Training, however, he received a pivotal update on the ailment on Saturday, per David O’Brien.

“#Braves pitcher Michael Soroka’s sore hamstring improved enough to start playing catch again today. Shouldn’t be an issue provided no recurrence, since this is such a long spring training,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

Mike Soroka was once regarded as the future of the pitching staff alongside Max Fried . But he’s only pitched one full season in the big leagues, which came back in 2019. Soroka recorded an impressive 2.68 ERA through 29 games for Atlanta that year. Additionally, Soroka was named to the NL All-Star team. Soroka appeared in three games during the 2020 season before his year was cut short. The right-hander hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since.

The Braves have the potential to feature a tremendous pitching rotation. The presences of arms like Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson, who labored last year, will be important. Atlanta features enough depth to get by regardless of whether or not Soroka manages to stay healthy in 2023. Although, their rotation would benefit in pivotal fashion if he is able to remain healthy.

Atlanta will face no shortage of competition in the National League East with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies prepared to battle for the division. Nevertheless, the Braves will remain confident in their chances of getting the job done during the 2023 campaign.