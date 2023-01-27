The Atlanta Braves have one hell of a pitching rotation. Max Fried, who is coming off of a Cy Young-worthy season, leads the list. Behind him are a crew of excellent arms: Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, and the reliable Charlie Morton. However, that final slot is up for grabs after Jake Odorizzi’s departure. Two names are set to battle for that spot: Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson. Despite this battle, Soroka revealed that he’s best friends with Anderson, but acknowledges that they’ll need to do battle to earn that rotation spot, per Mark Bowman.

“[Ian is] definitely my best friend on the team (Braves),” Mike Soroka said. “We’ve been together for a long time. It’s ironic that we had never played together before being at Triple-A last year. I think we’re both fairly mature and understanding that we’re both going to do what we need to do. We both wish the best for each other.”

Mike Soroka’s career with the Braves has unfortunately been marred with injury after injury. After three successful seasons in Atlanta, the ace pitcher suffered two Achilles tears, ending his 2021 and 2022 seasons prematurely. Anderson, on the other hand, has been a constant on the Atlanta pitching staff, though he’s shifted from starter to relief pitcher over time.

The Braves saw their title defense season end prematurely when they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. Can the former champions bring out one more epic performance and win it all this season? Their World Series chance may hinge on whoever gets the call for the final rotation spot.