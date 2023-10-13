This week, Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia has found himself in some controversy during his team's NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia reportedly mocked Phillies star Bryce Harper after the Braves' Game 2 win, which opened the door for Harper to stare down Arcia after hitting two home runs in Game 3.

During Game 4 of the series Thursday night, Arcia had some seemingly good fun exchanges with Phillies fans who were shouting at him in the dugout.

Arcia responded by pointing at his ring finger, referencing the Braves' recent World Series Championship in 2021 of which Arcia was a part. The Phillies, meanwhile, haven't taken home a World Series Championship since 2008.

Orlando Arcia giving it back to Phillies fans pic.twitter.com/tCqzyTi9Pt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023

The Orlando Arcia controversy has raised some questions about journalistic ethics as they pertain to sports locker rooms. Fox Sports reporter Jake Mintz claimed to have overheard Arcia allegedly mocking Harper in the Braves' room after Atlanta's Game 2 win, with Arcia never officially giving the comments on the record.

Still, it's safe to say that Bryce Harper used the report as fuel, as he launched two home run blasts during the Phillies' dominant Game 3 win over Atlanta back in the friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park.

While most of the controversy seems to be of a rather playful nature, Arcia and his fellow Braves teammates can take solace in their recent World Series win, as Arcia kindly pointed out to the Philadelphia faithful, even if the 2023 series doesn't go their way.

If Atlanta forces a Game 5, it would take place on October 14 back at Truist Park in Atlanta.